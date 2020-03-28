NFL veteran and former Texas American Terry Tausch dies at 61 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Terry Tausch, an American offensive lineman in Texas and an eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, died. He was 61 years old.

The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. Her older brother Gary Tausch told the San Antonio television station KENS that the death was "sudden." He did not cite a cause.

Tausch was selected in the second round draft by the Vikings in 1982, playing seven seasons for them. He was his starting right guard for five years, until joining the 49ers in 1989 in what was his last season in the NFL. It ended with a Super Bowl ring.

"He was very quiet, he always did his job and never back down from anyone," former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer said in an interview for the team's website. “He was a great teammate. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. "

The New Brauenfels, Texas native was drafted by the Longhorns as a tight end. He moved to board, was a four-year letter winner, and was selected as the Associated Press All-American First Team as a senior in 1981. He was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2001.

The Longhorns said Tausch was survived by his wife, Ela, and their children, Nicholas and Eric, who played college football at Notre Dame and TCU, respectively.

