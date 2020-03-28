Newton's Gevvie Stone paused in his medical career to train for the now postponed Olympics. Now she is dealing with guilt and uncertainty.

There are many things on Gevvie Stone's mind.

%MINIFYHTML7589f18fab2da35ca8aa16b096eac8f411% %MINIFYHTML7589f18fab2da35ca8aa16b096eac8f412%

Stone, a Newton native, had taken a two-year permit from her residency at Beth Israel Deacons Medical Center to train for her third Olympics. The 34-year-old shirt was intended to compete in Tokyo before returning to her residence in late August.

However, his plans are changing now that the 2020 Games have been officially postponed.

"It is heartbreaking; it is difficult; it is frustrating," Stone said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning. "I took that leave of absence in order to compete for an Olympic medal. While it would be very difficult to take that leave of absence, it seems that there is no point in going back now, because I will not have the opportunity to compete at the same time, another year is a long time. Logistically, with residency, it is not easy. "

Stone graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine in 2014, specializing in emergency medicine. She said goodbye to Tufts to train for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where she ranked seventh overall in women's individual sculls. After graduating, he trained for the 2016 Games in Rio, where he won a silver medal.

This year, Stone was on her way to completing a similar cycle: temporarily pausing her medical career in order to compete in the Olympics. Now, she is not so sure.

"The postponement throws a key in this being a smooth plan," Stone said. “I have something to think about to do. Meanwhile, I don't have much more to do with my day than the train. "

Stone, who calls his "happy space,quot; paddling, can still go out on the water for double sessions every day. Generally, his training would consist of triple sessions three days a week and double sessions another three days a week, but it has decreased now that both the Olympic testing and the games have been delayed.

There is no imminent deadline for Stone to make his decision, but skipping the Olympics entirely is on the table. Stone is hopeful that the new dates will be confirmed and announced shortly so that he can make as informed a decision as possible. According to Stone, US Rowing has contacted regular emails not only about potential hours but also about wellness and other support resources.

In addition to contemplating his future plans, Stone is also dealing with the blame for his time away from medicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even before the Olympics were canceled, I had enormous guilt in terms of not being as useful as it could be at the moment," Stone said. “At this point, I would love to come back in and be helpful. Unfortunately, there are a lot of negligence paperwork and licensing issues. It's not something you just pick up when you feel like it, which is fair and how it should be because you don't want someone who isn't qualified to treat you. "

As she navigates the period of uncertainty, Stone is trying to strike a balance by allowing herself to be devastated by her personal situation while acknowledging the big picture.

Stone said: "There is a difficult balance between knowing that it is heartbreaking for me, while acknowledging that although my world has been shaken, I am very fortunate compared to many other people around the world at this time when my family it's still healthy and I can put food on the table. "

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.