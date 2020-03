The epicenter of the outbreak in the United States is in New York.

And the borough of Queens feels sharper than anywhere else.

%MINIFYHTML490857d2eea8706eefc70b81ff1a9edc11% %MINIFYHTML490857d2eea8706eefc70b81ff1a9edc12%

Elmhurst Hospital is already overcrowded and in a 24-hour period, 13 people died from COVID-19.

This occurs when the apex of the patients has not yet been reached.

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reports from New York.