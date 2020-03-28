New Trailers: Killing Eve, Upload, Murder House Flip and more

%MINIFYHTML080f5a8ca2a3937ab434322c3e97b66311% %MINIFYHTML080f5a8ca2a3937ab434322c3e97b66312%

I fully expected to write a note this week on how the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly disrupted trailer production, but it turns out my guess was wrong. While things have certainly slowed down, streaming services are almost singlehandedly maintaining new releases. If anything, this is a great time to debut on a new show or series as everyone is trapped inside.

With that said, we'll see how long this lasts. The productions are closing for health reasons, and it seems that all the major films that are released in the coming months are being delayed. Therefore, there may come a point where content accumulation is reduced. I certainly suspect that it will be a little while before we see the trailer for the store movies.

For now, it's a great time to catch up on some old movies you haven't seen in a long time, or watch a show you've never seen. My wife and I are now almost a season in The sopranos, something that we recently have time to spend watching. Aside from the occasionally bizarre music choices of the 90s, it's pretty cool.

Check out 11 trailers this week and last week below.

Killing Eva

While I heard that the show's second season fell short of its beloved first run, this teaser for the third season of Killing Eva It looks wonderfully stylish, fun, and dramatic. The show returns on April 12.

#blackAF

Blackish Creator Kenya Barris has a new comedy series coming to Netflix about life as a successful black artist in Hollywood. Barris plays a fictional version of himself, with Rashida Jones playing his wife. From the first moment of this breakthrough, the show seems to have got off to a good start. It opens on April 17.

Tigertail

Nobody's teacher co-creator Alan Yang makes his debut with Tigertail, a beautifully filmed movie about a Taiwanese factory worker moving to the United States. It arrives on Netflix on April 10.

Rise

Greg Daniels, who directed the American version of The office, is back with a new sitcom for Amazon. Rise these are people who live in a digital "afterlife,quot; after having charged their consciousness before death. So far, it mostly seems like an excuse to make pretty fun tech pranks (hilarious, there are in-app purchases …). The show opens on May 1.

The great

Hulu has a ridiculous-looking vintage comedy starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great. It's hard not to think about The favorite while watching this, but that's not a bad thing: the series comes from one of the film's co-authors. The show opens on May 15.

Defending Jacob

Chris Evans plays a father whose son is accused of murder in this upcoming Apple TV Plus series. It's based on a police novel, and yes … I just went ahead and read the entire synopsis on Wikipedia to find out whether or not he did. The show opens on April 24.

to run

The basic premise of to run It's super twee: Two exes follow an old agreement to drop everything, get together, and run away together if their lives get boring, but the actual execution seems surprisingly fun and lively. It comes out on April 12.

The Willoughbys

Netflix is ​​turning Lois Lowry The Willoughbys in an animated movie, and while the movie seems to be full of fairly conventional children's humor, the animation has an intricate stop motion look. It comes out on April 22.

Bad Education

Although Netflix has made streaming movies totally normal, I'm still a bit skeptical about movies going straight to HBO. But all that said: I am very interested in this advance of Bad Education, which is based on a true story about a beloved school leader whose years of robbery are beginning to be exposed. It comes out on April 25.

Most dangerous game

I'm completely obsessed with watching Quibi trailers in a "let's see how much mess it's going to be,quot; way. Most dangerous game It is a movie "in chapters,quot; of up to 10 minutes in length. There are two big stars in the lead, and despite my assumptions, it looks like a pretty normal action movie. He arrives in Quibi on April 6, when the service begins.

Murder House Flip

Speaking of Quibi … here's the trailer for what is probably the craziest show. I absolutely hate that this is probably his biggest hit.