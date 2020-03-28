Nate In N Al's Famous Deli in Beverly Hills to Close Permanently on Sunday – Report – Deadline

Iconic Beverly Hills restaurant Nate ‘N Al’s will be closed forever tomorrow, according to a report.

The restaurant was reportedly on the ropes in 2018 before it was bought by a consortium led by Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and other Los Angeles celebrities.

%MINIFYHTML0c9d521d61095127a32e26de2749ca3d11% %MINIFYHTML0c9d521d61095127a32e26de2749ca3d12%

The restaurant would move to another location after its current building was sold, but that never happened. Originally opened in 1945, it was owned by his friends Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer.

The restaurant has been one of the most famous in Los Angeles, and many top stars were regulars at their stands. He also appeared in the 1957 film. Pal Joey and in an episode of HBO Entourage.