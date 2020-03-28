More workers in Colorado hotel layoffs due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc29dd21a0bced0da6030ddebe75038df11% %MINIFYHTMLc29dd21a0bced0da6030ddebe75038df12%

Although the state's place-of-refuge order allows them to remain open, several Colorado hotels are closing and releasing their workers, according to documents filed with the Colorado Department of Labor.

Great Wolf Lodge, a Chicago-based group that combines hotels with covered water parks, said it would let 446 workers go in Colorado Springs, making it the largest layoff so far reported to the state due to the coronavirus outbreak under the Adjustment. Workers and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

%MINIFYHTMLc29dd21a0bced0da6030ddebe75038df13% %MINIFYHTMLc29dd21a0bced0da6030ddebe75038df14%

Last week, the Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group closed four of its exclusive Denver hotel properties, including The Oxford Hotel, The Curtis, The Crawford Hotel at Union Station and the new Maven Hotel at Dairy Block. The closings are expected to last until May 11.

%MINIFYHTMLc29dd21a0bced0da6030ddebe75038df15% %MINIFYHTMLc29dd21a0bced0da6030ddebe75038df16%

Sage informed the state that it was releasing 186 workers in Oxford, 182 workers in Curtis and 97 in Maven. A figure was not available to Crawford on the state's website.

“The Sage Hospitality Group has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend business operations in part of our hotels and restaurants to protect the health and safety of our guests, our associates and our communities. While we live and work every day to enrich the lives of our guests and associates, one experience at a time, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of the communities in which we work and live, "Walter Eisenberg, CEO of Sage, said in a letter posted on the company's website.

The Elizabeth Hotel, part of the Autograph Collection, informed the state that it would fire 111 workers at Old Town Fort Collins. And last week, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail said it would release 243 staff members. Vail Resorts has closed all of its properties.

Positions that hotels said were affected included waiters, waiters, parking attendants, cooks, front desk workers, baristas, room attendants, and others.

A public WARN is not available for Colorado's largest hotel, the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, but Colin Reed, president and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Group, owner of the properties that make up the Gaylord convention hotel network, informed investors Tuesday. that the company was working with Marriott to close its five locations.

Ryman said clients had canceled 68,924 Gaylord Rockies room nights as of March 22, representing $ 42.5 million in lost revenue. The company also said it would suspend a $ 80 million 317-room expansion in Aurora to conserve resources. The Aurora Sentinel reports that Gaylord Rockies informed the city that it had laid off 800 workers on Thursday.

Earls Restaurants, a Canadian-based chain with locations on the 16th Street Mall and in Lone Tree, notified the state that it was releasing 134 workers, while Pappas Restaurants, owner of Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Greenwood Village, said it had laid off 145 employees.

As restaurants across the state closed or switched to a take-away service, those at Denver International Airport remained open. But they are even reducing the hours and closing. Those reporting layoffs to the state include Que Bueno, Colombo Frozen Yogurt and Sara Lee Sandwich Shoppe, Einstein Brothers, Timberline Steaks and Grill, Root Down and Etai’s Cafe and Bakery. No specific job losses were reported.

A study by the Pew Research Center on Friday stated that about one in four jobs in the US USA It is found in industries considered high risk of layoffs, including retail, food service, and leisure and hospitality. Workers in those industries are more likely to be younger, and young people ages 16 to 24 account for less than a quarter of employees, said Rakesh Kochhar, principal investigator at the Pew Research Center.

Across industries, average weekly earnings in January were $ 975. But food service and drinking workers earned just $ 394 per week on average, Kochhar said.