MN coronavirus: More than 200,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits since March 16 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota officials released more information Friday afternoon about the state of unemployment in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

During a daily briefing with health officials, Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove said more Minnesota residents have applied for unemployment benefits since March 16 than in all of 2019.

Specifically, Grove said 204,158 people have applied for unemployment benefits since March 16. He expects that number to exceed 220,000 by the end of Friday.

Grove stressed that DEED is working to complete the applications, but it will be a process.

"This is an unprecedented volume," said Grove. “We just want to ask you for patience right now in this process. We are processing things as fast as we can. "

Grove suggests that people applying for unemployment go to UIMN.org, because the phone lines are struggling with high volume.

