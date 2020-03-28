Missing March Madness 2020: Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament Group Voting Results, Day 2

The actual NCAA tournament was canceled, but we are still offering the opportunity to choose surprises and see your favorite teams virtually advance, round by round to the Final Four.

The results of the first weekend, thanks to their votes, produced a handful of double-digit seeds that won their first round games, but all of those Cinderella dreams died in the second round, and we didn't have a single higher team. than a No. 5 seed advance to Sweet 16. I'm a little disappointed with you for your lack of belief in March magic.

Anyway, now that we're in the Sweet 16 with mostly chalk results, we're seeing a lot of heavyweight showdowns. Here are the results of the second group of Sweet 16 games, which were played via Twitter polls on Friday.

Surveys for Elite Eight games will be live on Saturdays and Sundays.

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga on No. 5 Auburn

Your vote: Gonzaga wins, 71.9 percent to 28.1 percent

Thoughts: Both for Auburn's dreams of consecutive trips to the Final Four and seed number 5. Oh well. But voters gave Auburn a lot of credit, with 28.1 percent of the vote.

Gonzaga's first two opponents did not fare so well in the vote: Siena had just 7.6 percent in Game 1 and Colorado had just 9.9. But again, Gonzaga is very balanced: Seven players averaged at least 9.8 points per game this season, and it is difficult to beat balanced teams in March.

No. 3 Maryland over No. 2 State of San Diego

Your vote: Maryland win, 53.7 to 46.3

Thoughts: This is another one of those games that is upset about the seeding, and the San Diego State resume was better, but it probably wouldn't have been if Vegas had had a chance to rate this contest. This year there were times when Maryland seemed almost unbeatable, and those were clearly the games our voters saw this season.

SOUTHERN REGION

No. 1 Baylor over No. 5 Virginia

Your vote: Baylor win, 66.2 to 33.8

Thoughts: Baylor received 66.2 percent of the vote in this case, but the Bears likely have not reached 66 points in a game against the Cavaliers. Baylor was a deliberate team: He was ranked 277th in the country with an average of 66.2 (well, that's a great coincidence) of possessions per game, but the Cavaliers had fewer than 60 possessions per game for the fourth consecutive season.

The final score would probably have been something like 53-47, and that six-point gap would have felt like a loss.

No. 3 Kentucky on No. 2 Villanova

Your vote: Kentucky win, 58.5 to 41.5

Thoughts: We have a sneaking suspicion that Kentucky fans found out about this poll and skewed the results a bit. Why do we say that? There were over 100 more votes for this game than either Gonzaga or Maryland won. Do not criticize. Okay. Villanova should have done more to get out of the vote.

As for the actual basketball team, Kentucky bounced back well from a few punches on the early road and won 11 of its last 13 games.