Missing 75-year-old Bellflower woman – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A silver alert was issued for an elderly woman who disappeared on Saturday morning.

Leslie Whitlinger, 75, was last seen around 8 a.m. in Bellflower.

Whitlinger weighs 5 & # 39; 5 ″ 118 lbs. He is believed to have been driving a 2006 Miata, California white license 5USG373.

%MINIFYHTMLcbda8f1f27433eb799673fe84d05701d13% %MINIFYHTMLcbda8f1f27433eb799673fe84d05701d14%

%MINIFYHTMLcbda8f1f27433eb799673fe84d05701d15% %MINIFYHTMLcbda8f1f27433eb799673fe84d05701d16%

According to the California Highway Patrol, Whitlinger has a medical condition and can become disoriented.

Anyone with information should contact the authorities.