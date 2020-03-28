Minnesota Weather: wet snow to fall overnight; North Shore could see about 3 inches – Up News Info

After an afternoon of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, wet snow will fall overnight, with perhaps 3 inches stacked along the north coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties in central Minnesota and Arrowhead, in a band that stretches from Willmar to Grand Marais. The western edge of the Twin Cities subway is included in the notice, which is scheduled to last until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The forecast is almost ideal for social distancing, since Saturday was the first day that the order to stay at the house of Governor Tim Walz came into effect. Earlier this week, he ordered Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will start falling in the early hours of the morning as temperatures drop almost to freezing. Until then, much of central Minnesota will see more rain, with occasional heavy rain and thunder.

Wet snow is not expected to adhere to the roads, but it could accumulate in grassy areas. Models show that the twin cities are approaching an inch of accumulation, while Duluth and the communities along the north coast could see closer to 3 inches.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory will also be in effect overnight for southwest Minnesota. Gusts up to 45 mph threaten to break tree branches, which could cause power outages.

Looking ahead, Monday will bring the return of sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.