Minnesota Vikings re-sign Veterans Guard Dakota Dozier – Up News Info

EAGAN, Minnesota (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.

The team announced the new signing of the Furman product, which played in 16 games last season with four career starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent on April 4.

Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137 overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.

