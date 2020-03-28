Minnesota Vikings bring back RB Ameer Abdullah, C Brett Jones – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Vikings team announced that they re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.

The 26-year-old Abdullah was the top player to return to the Vikings in 2019 and handled 13 returns for 325, averaging 25 yards per return. He also weighed in on the offense sparingly over the course of the season, with 23 carries for 115 yards (5-yard average per carry) and amassed 15 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He joined the team in 2018.

Read more about Abdullah and his work with underprivileged and underrepresented youth here.

Jones, 28, has also had two seasons of experience with the Vikings. In August 2018, the Vikings acquired it from the Giants through the exchange in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

Jones has also played sparingly, starting the first three games of the 2018 season when Pat Elflien was recovering from injury. He played two games in 2019 before being placed on the injured reserve before Week 11.

Read more of Jones' biography here.