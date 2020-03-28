Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul police officer tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says a St. Paul police officer tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Public health officials have told the officer, Eric Vang-Sitcler, that he could not have infected any of his colleagues.

His last contact with the department was on March 11 and investigators "are not concerned about any of his encounters with people before March 12."

%MINIFYHTML2a42b227f53ee481f0c3194c52d47e4011% %MINIFYHTML2a42b227f53ee481f0c3194c52d47e4012%

Vang-Sitcler is now encouraging others to protect themselves from the disease. He writes that he expects a mild case of COVID-19 because of his "age, healthy lifestyle, and lack of underlying health complications." He also recognized that others in the community may be facing different circumstances.

In a message sent to Up News Info that was approved for distribution by the police chief's office, Vang-Sitcler wrote: