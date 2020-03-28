Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul police officer tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says a St. Paul police officer tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Public health officials have told the officer, Eric Vang-Sitcler, that he could not have infected any of his colleagues.
His last contact with the department was on March 11 and investigators "are not concerned about any of his encounters with people before March 12."
Vang-Sitcler is now encouraging others to protect themselves from the disease. He writes that he expects a mild case of COVID-19 because of his "age, healthy lifestyle, and lack of underlying health complications." He also recognized that others in the community may be facing different circumstances.
In a message sent to Up News Info that was approved for distribution by the police chief's office, Vang-Sitcler wrote:
On March 12 I took a trip with family and friends. We had a public health nurse and a doctor at our party. They constantly reminded us to wash our hands, clean surfaces, and maintain social distance. We follow all public health recommendations as we go along in our day. We specifically avoid places where we would have contact with strangers and crowds and spend our time outdoors away from others. We are all back home now. While everyone else on our trip is feeling well, my illness has become a major burden on my family. They have been in quarantine for the next two weeks and could possibly go through a similar health episode – we're on the lookout for any signs and symptoms. This brings me to the second point.
The use of personal protective equipment and other recommended precautions are less about us and more about our families and the community. Like most of you, I accept the risks of this job, but I refuse to unnecessarily risk my family or the public. I don't mind being sick, but it infuriates me that maybe someone else's negligence could have made me sick, causing my family to worry and be quarantined. Remember how easily this virus infects, even when an individual has no symptoms. Protect yourself, protect each other, protect their families and protect the countless thousands of people connected to them. Take good care of yourself and be well!