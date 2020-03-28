Minnesota coronavirus: Attorney General Keith Ellison stops "pandemic for profit,quot; company – Up News Info

Minnesota Attorney General's Office Keith Ellison says it has prevented a Little Canada retailer from profiting from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

According to an announcement sent Friday, Dragon Door Publications, Inc. (an online retailer of exercise and weight-lifting equipment) was selling N95 face masks for $ 5 a piece, plus shipping. The retailer had not sold N95 masks prior to the recent coronavirus outbreak; and Ellison's office says "they also offered to donate N95 masks with the sale of their $ 499 exercise program."

Under the terms of a settlement filed Thursday in Ramsey County District Court, Dragon Door now agrees to stop selling N95 masks, provide full refunds to all customers who purchased masks, and donate the remaining masks. Dragon Door will face a $ 50,000 fine if it violates any of the terms of the agreement.

Governor Tim Walz's executive order classifies N95 face masks as personal protective equipment that non-hospital entities must refrain from wearing unless they "provide critical health care services." According to the order, the price increase on essential items like N95 masks is illegal, while Minnesota's peacetime emergency is in place.

Ellison is asking Minnesota residents to report other cases of price increases on essential products by completing this form or by calling their office at (651) 296-3353 on the subway or (800) 657-3787 in Greater Minnesota .

Ellison released this statement on Friday: