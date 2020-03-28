Minnesota coronavirus: advocates work to protect homeless people from COVID-19 – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Homeless advocates in Minnesota are taking steps to protect the vulnerable population from contracting the coronavirus.

However, they say it is not easy, given that the busy shelters where people often sleep and eat nearby and share bathrooms.

Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Rhonda Otteson said many homeless people have chronic health conditions, putting them at "serious risk,quot; if they get COVID-19.

"At a time when we are supposed to distance ourselves socially to protect our neighbors and not overwhelm the limited capacity of the health care system, we have thousands of people in Minnesota living in spaces that were not designed for social distancing, Otteson said .

Hennepin County is transferring medically at risk people from homeless shelters to hotels, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

And starting Friday, Ramsey County will open Mary Hall in St. Paul as a respite for homeless adults with coronavirus symptoms.

In Rochester, Olmsted County and Catholic Charities of southern Minnesota are using the Mayo Civic Center Exhibition Hall as a temporary day and night shelter.

