Microsoft to end investments in facial recognition companies after AnyVision controversy

Microsoft says it will no longer invest in third-party facial recognition companies after a controversy over its funding of the Israeli startup AnyVision, which according to critics and human rights activists launched a surveillance program in the West Bank following an NBC News report on the the company's relationship with the Israeli government.

Microsoft now says an independent investigation led by the former US attorney general. USA Eric Holder and his team at the international law firm Covington & Burling found that "AnyVision's technology has not previously worked and is currently not driving a mass surveillance program in the West Bank that is alleged in media reports." If it had, Microsoft says it would have violated the finance portfolio's promise about the ethical use of facial recognition.

Regardless, Microsoft says it is getting rid of AnyVision and will no longer be making minority investments in any facial recognition companies. "For Microsoft, the audit process reinforced the challenges of being a minority investor in a company that sells sensitive technology, since such investments generally do not allow the level of supervision or control that Microsoft exercises over the use of its own technology," he says. . an announcement on the company's M12 risk arm website.

"By making a global shift in its investment policies to end minority investments in companies selling facial recognition technology, Microsoft's focus has shifted to business relationships that allow Microsoft greater oversight and control over the use of sensitive technologies, "the announcement continues. .

While Microsoft is moving away from funding facial recognition companies, it still has its own facial recognition technology through its Azure cloud computing platform. The Face API, as it is called, allows any developer to "embed facial recognition in their applications for a seamless and highly secure user experience." However, the company's chief legal officer, Brad Smith, said last year that Microsoft would never sell facial recognition for surveillance purposes, and Smith said he is denied access to the technology by law enforcement over concerns that will contribute to civil and human rights. rights abuses.

It is unclear whether Microsoft's new investment position means that it is still able to acquire facial recognition firms or whether it is making any adjustments to its own use of internal facial recognition software as a result of the change in address. Microsoft was not immediately available for comment.

Facial recognition, specifically the variety of technology powered by advanced machine learning and other artificial intelligence tools, has been the subject of attention in recent years. At the same time, there is growing concern among politicians and activists that it could be used by police and governments to monitor citizens without their consent and in a way that violates privacy and human rights laws.

In January, Facebook was fined $ 550 million as part of a class action settlement for the use of facial recognition without clear acceptance provisions for users of its social media products. Technology leaders, such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who helped oversee the formation of the company's AI ethics principles in 2018, have said a temporary ban on the technology might be warranted in response to continued efforts. of the European Union to regulate it more aggressively.

A notable provider, Clearview AI, has been at the center of the growing technology controversy, as its database of billions of photos obtained from much of the social media sites is already in use by thousands of private companies and law enforcement agencies. As a result of Clearview's history, more attention is now being paid to lesser-known facial recognition firms, and especially if they have deals with local law enforcement groups or hidden relationships with large tech firms.