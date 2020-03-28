Microsoft sells stake in Israeli facial recognition firm – Latest news

Microsoft has announced to divest its stake in the third Israeli facial recognition company AnyVision despite an investigation that cleared the company of unethical practices.

Microsoft's venture capital arm, M12, invested in AnyVision as part of a $ 74 million financing round in June last year, reports NBC News.

The Microsoft law firm hired for an investigation into the Israeli firm said Friday that the technology is used at border crossing control points between Israel and the West Bank.

%MINIFYHTMLd0a60dcc8943d823fbb4f268fc8b863e11% %MINIFYHTMLd0a60dcc8943d823fbb4f268fc8b863e12%

"The available evidence showed that AnyVision's technology has not previously worked and is currently not driving a massive surveillance program in the West Bank that is alleged in media reports."

However, Microsoft said in a statement that it will no longer invest in third-party facial recognition companies.

"By making a global shift in its investment policies to end minority investments in companies selling facial recognition technology, Microsoft's focus has shifted to business relationships that allow Microsoft greater oversight and control over the use of sensitive technologies, "said the technology giant.

AnyVision, founded in 2015, is a leading computer vision company specializing in object, body and facial recognition software.

Develop core software solutions that make all cameras smart. These solutions are independent of all cameras, frameworks, and use cases.

AnyVision is currently developing technology for security and surveillance, mobile authentication, access control, and real-world analytics.

