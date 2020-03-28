Home Entertainment Men who owe child support blocked from receiving stimulus checks

This week, Congress passed a stimulus package, which will award every American a government check between $ 1,200 and $ 3,000. But the bill has some caveats, one is that anyone who owes past-due child support payments will not receive a check.

The coronavirus relief bill was officially passed yesterday and includes direct cash payments to help people overcome this crisis.

You can owe government taxes, overdue student loan payments, or other government debts and still get your check, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chair of the Finance Committee and key author of the bill, but not if you owe child support payments.

