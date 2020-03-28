Melvin Gordon, Chris Harris Jr. bring back Broncos-Chargers rivalry despite

Ugly divorces make great football.

Consider this a note of thanks to cornerback Chris Harris Jr. for breaking up with the Broncos after a year of fighting over money.

A punch to running back Melvin Gordon for ruining his relationship with the Chargers, who were thrilled to finally shake him up as a bad habit.

I do not know about you. But I can't wait to see how a new hate-loving attitude heats up a tired old AFC West rivalry.

Across the country of the Broncos, animosity toward the Chargers has paled compared to the madness of Raiders Week or the green-envious relationship between Denver and Kansas City. Harris and Gordon are preparing to toughen up the soft mood between orange and light blue.

‘" It's going to be crazy. It's going to be electric. There's going to be a lot of trashy talk, "Gordon predicted, eager to face his former teammates twice in each NFL season. "I know them. I know their defense. They'll definitely let me hear it. I'm going to let them hear it too. It's going to be fun. It's definitely going to be a war out there."

Gordon was formally introduced Friday to the Broncos Country. The former University of Wisconsin star took the opportunity to not so subtly tell his skeptics in California to kiss his cheese curd. After Gordon refused to dress for the Chargers for four games during a contract dispute at the start of the 2019 season, he lost that feeling of love.

"I felt a lot of people doubt my talent as a backup," Gordon said. During the wait, many people simply said, "Oh, he's an average return. He is not this. He's not that. "This year, people say," Oh, he's not the back he was. "

That squawk from Gordon sounds very similar to the challenge everyone hates Chris from a Broncos cornerback formerly known as Strap Harris, don't you think?

Upon leaving Denver, Harris repeatedly suggested that Vic Fangio's defense had not used it to the best of his ability to showcase his coverage skills during what turned out to be the least productive season of his nine-year NFL career.

Joining the Chargers as a free agent with just 50% of the $ 15 million annual salary he had demanded from the Broncos, Harris told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport: "They want to win and they say it is time. , and you're acting urgently. And that's what I want. I want an organization that wants to win and that shows it. "

Hmm, maybe the diamonds on that Super Bowl 50 ring don't shine as bright for Harris anymore.

As Gordon and Harris trade uniforms in the AFC West, they share more than No. 25 on their backs. Both entered into a financial dispute with their former employer. They both bet on themselves, seeking to score high in free agency. Both players lost that bet in a big way and settled for less money on the open market.

So when Gordon and Harris hit the field for the next Broncos-Chargers duel, they'll run out of the stadium tunnel with more than one chip on their shoulders. It's going to be a bunch of Pringles.

"Huge," Gordon admitted.

Maybe it's just me, but it seems like the familiarity of the AFL era that generated charming contempt between the Broncos and Chargers over the decades began to fade among teams that have played 121 times since 1960.

It did no good when the Chargers drove up the San Diego freeway to a city where no one cared if they won or lost, leaving no one to be properly teased by the Broncomaniacs after a victory in Denver. And then quarterback Philip Rivers, who elevated the trash talk with a porridge art form, left for Indianapolis in free agency.

So thank goodness for the bruised egos and hurt feelings of Harris and Gordon.

Will Harris complain like a baby wrapped in baby blue when Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton walks past him for a long touchdown catch? Could Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa smash Gordon into the line of scrimmage?

After swapping uniforms, are Gordon and Harris cheating on themselves to play for more than second place in a division where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs currently rule?

Can the Broncomaniacs learn to boo Harris as easily as they welcome Gordon?

Soccer, with all the chests swollen, the frozen looks and the chats, is nonsense.

So we like, and need, the NFL. Now more than ever.