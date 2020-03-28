Meghan Markle is looking to relaunch her lifestyle blog "The Tig,quot;

Meghan Markle is making money moves now that she and Prince Harry's official departure from the royal family are only a few days away. Earlier this week it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will be the narrator for the new Disneynature documentary. Elephant to be released on Disney + next month, and now a new report claims the first Suits the actress wants to restart her lifestyle blog The tig.

Markle's blog was part of her brand before she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. Once it became clear that Meghan was joining the British royal family, all of her personal social media accounts were closed and your blog.

Now that Meghan and Harry are working to become financially independent, she's ready to relaunch the blog, a source says. According to We weeklyIn addition to the blog, Markle is also interested in writing another cookbook to follow 2018 Together: our community cookbook, and there is a possibility that a line of Meghan Markle cookware will be in stores in the future.

"Meghan has a lot of projects underway," says the source.

In addition to her career goals now that the couple moved to Los Angeles, the Duchess is also working on the new charity for herself and Prince Harry. On top of that, Archie Harrison's 10-month-old mother wants another baby.

The source says that Meghan and Harry "will start trying seriously very soon," but they are still adjusting to their new life outside the UK and away from the constant scrutiny of the British media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on January 8 that they would cease to be senior members of the royal family because they wanted to be financially independent and wanted a "more progressive,quot; role in The Firm.

After multiple conversations with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William, the family decided that Harry and Meghan would officially resign on March 31 and that there will be a one-year transition period for issues such as financial support to be addressed. and security.

Experts say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally moved to the United States because they wanted to protect their son from the negativity and stress that he would have been exposed to in the UK, and they want him to have "the most normal education possible . "



