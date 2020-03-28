Megan Thee Stallion is compared to Tupac Shakur for giving & # 39; Big Talk Energy & # 39;

Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion"B.I.T.C.H." track samples Tupac ShakurThe classic song "Ratha Be Ya N *** a". In a new interview, Hot Girl Summer reveals the reason why she borrows the beat from the late rap legend, noting that she can be seen in it.

"I super love Tupac. NIGGA is kind of on my playlist, so I'm just listening to it and I'm like, hell, no. This would sound good if a girl really flipped it," he shared in a recent session. below with Genius for his Verified series.

Megan went on to say that she and the late rapper were somewhat similar. "I really like the way Tupac talks. Like his cadence. His fluency. He's very dominant. He just gives energy to speak and I feel like I'm doing the same thing," he said. "When I was talking, I was actually talking about what I like. I feel like my Hotties listen to me, that's how they feel."

In the interview, Megan also shared that, unlike the lyrics to her album song "Suga," she never fought another woman over a man. The star also hinted that one of her exes was trying to control her while they were together, though she didn't mention names.

Megan was able to talk about various things in the extensive interview. Prior to this, he defended his love of twerking, saying, "I love to throw my a **. I love to shake my a **. That's one of my favorite things to do."

"And I see mothers are like, 'All you do is shake yourself'. And I say, 'Damn it. Actually, I got to school and I rapped and I sometimes cook, "she shared." I'm a dog mom. I am an amazing friend. It's not all I'm doing, it's just that maybe when you log in, you come to see me twerk, why don't you see that freestyle, just fell? I can rap and twerk. "