Meek Mill fans baffle with a tweet about the best & # 39; summer & # 39;

meek millThe recent tweet successfully confuses fans. There are still months to go until the summer, but the hit creator "All Eyes on You" is apparently in the mood for that because on Friday, March 27, he turned to his Twitter account to talk about having the best summer.

"This is probably the best summer," so he just typed in the Blue Bird app. The tweet, unsurprisingly, got multiple responses from his followers because it's still spring and summer won't come until June.

Meek Mill confused fans with his tweet about the best summer.

"Meek, go crazy … relax before we tell him duck to send you to your room and you can't hang out with the big Dawgs … you screwed up Justin Timberlake hahaha, "replied one of his followers. Meanwhile, someone asked:" are you a time traveler? "

Someone begged to differ considering the current situation, writing: "Have you heard of Corona?" Echoing the sentiment, one person commented, "What do you know about the crown because it looks like the whole summer family is going to be inside?"

Apparently pessimistic, another user said, "If we have shit in summer lmao." Meanwhile, others thought Meek was hinting at a new album this summer. "Are you releasing an album this summer?" a fan questioned.

This came after people believed Meek had a Coronavirus in December after rapper "Believe It" said on Twitter that he had severe flu-like symptoms at Christmas. Also, making him suspicious, Meek said his doctor never found out what it was.

"I was extremely ill in December around Christmas with flu-like symptoms. Every day I said to myself that an older person cannot survive this." The hip-hop star went on to say that he lost 15 pounds and was barely able to move "before adding," I've never been so sick … a doctor never told me what it was. "