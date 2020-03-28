McKinney's current shelter-in-place order could be reversed soon due to lawsuit – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A refugee order in place now in force in McKinney could soon be revoked.

A Collin County court judge said he will likely suspend the order, following a lawsuit by a local business owner.

At a hearing Friday afternoon, Judge Jill Willis agreed to the mayor's order to close non-core businesses in conflict with a prevailing county order.

"Companies are essential. We need them to stay open, "County Judge Chris Hill announced Tuesday.

Derek Baker, a real estate agent in Mckinney, said he has received hate mail since he filed the lawsuit.

"" There will be blood on your hands. "" You want people to die. "It's sad when you see that kind of thing. No, we don't want that. I want people to be wise," he said.

His lawsuit claims that the mayor's order violates state law and requests a temporary restraining order that prohibits its application.

Judge Willis agreed that parts of the order were inconsistent with the county judge's order, including parts requiring all residents to stay home, businesses to close, and churches to maintain services by video or teleconference.

"I think the list of businesses that are essential is arbitrary," said Baker, who said his work was considered nonessential. "He created specific businesses, what I call winners and losers, if you're lucky enough to be on the winners list, good for you."

However, Baker said he continues to meet with clients.

"I have another appointment tomorrow, where we have a deadline. If we don't meet the deadline, they lose their money. Several thousand dollars. I have no choice, I have to be there, ”he said.

Mayor George Fuller disagrees.

"It is serious to close a business. It is serious to ask people to stay home. It is also serious to let a pandemic get out of control," Fuller said.

For him, the fight against the virus is now personal.

"I have lost a friend because of COVID-19 now. My daughter is being tested as we speak because she has been showing symptoms for a few days," she said.

Fuller worries if his order is revoked, there will be many more sick people and much faster.

The demand reached the city council shortly after the city council voted unanimously to ratify the mayor's order.

Because he challenged the mayor's action, not that of the city council, the order remains in effect until a hearing Monday considers a modified request from Baker's attorney.

County Judge Chris Hill said he only found out about the lawsuit on Friday night.

"I understand that the lawsuit alleges a conflict between McKinney Mayor George Fuller's disaster order and mine. I have already spoken to Mayor Fuller to invite him to work with me to harmonize our orders and demonstrate continued cooperation between the county and the city, "Hill said.

Mayor Fuller confirms that the two plan to meet on Saturday to try to reach an agreement.