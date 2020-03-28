May 6, 1998: 20 Things You May Not Remember About Kerry Wood's 20-Strike Game

%MINIFYHTML085b0ac79478935c4b945ba205b5d50111% %MINIFYHTML085b0ac79478935c4b945ba205b5d50112%

I love stories about cool baseball games or historical moments, but more than that, I like to learn, or relearn, things about the event that are not necessarily the main point, things that most people have forgotten.

%MINIFYHTML085b0ac79478935c4b945ba205b5d50113% %MINIFYHTML085b0ac79478935c4b945ba205b5d50114%

Most baseball fans remember Kerry Wood's masterful 20-strikeout performance against the Astros on May 6, 1998, or at least they know it because it was a historic day at Wrigley, as Wood became the second pitcher in history of beating 20 hitters in a nine inning game. (The other pitcher was Roger Clemens, who did it in 1986 and again in 1996.)

%MINIFYHTML085b0ac79478935c4b945ba205b5d50115% %MINIFYHTML085b0ac79478935c4b945ba205b5d50116%

MORE: 10 MLB Feats of a Season We'll Never See Again

The finer details of the game also create some pretty interesting trivia on their own, so I put together a list of 20 other facts about this game that you may not remember or even don't know. Enjoy.

1) May 6, 1998 was just Wood MLB's fifth start. He entered the game with a 5.89 ERA, having allowed 15 hits and 12 walks in his first four games.

two) Wood's first pitch of the game hit referee Jerry Meals right in the mask.

3) The Astros lineup featured two future Hall of Fame members at their best: Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.

4) Astros pitcher Shane Reynolds also released a full game that day; He "solo,quot; struck out 10 in eight innings, while allowing eight hits, but. . .

5) One of Reynolds' 10 strikeouts was Wood, who came down looking for the third.

6) The teams' 30 combined strikeouts set a National League record. (It was broken in 2015 by the Mets and Nationals, who combined for 35 strikeouts in a hitless Max Scherzer.) Related to that. . .

7) While wind was not a factor that day at Wrigley, the teams' 20 combined strikeouts, and 45 total hits and misses, provided quite a breeze.

8) Speaking of changes and glitches, Wood had a swing rate of 19.6 that day, which. . . Wow.

9) The game only lasted 2 hours and 19 minutes. Despite all those pitches by Wood (122) and Reynolds (116), and all those running backs for the Cubs, the two teams managed to play a full game in what now seems like a shocking display of brevity.

10) Of Wood's 122 pitches, only 38 were balls. That's 69 percent strike action.

eleven) Even though the Cubs were on their way to a playoff season, and while day baseball at Wrigley has always been a big problem in Chicago, and even though it was a nice 71 degrees, paid attendance was just 15,758. But around 106,000 claim to have been there.

12) Every player who came to bat for the Astros that day struck out at least once. But . . .

13) Only Biggio avoided striking out multiple times. Given Wood's dominance, that information probably should have appeared on the Biggio plaque in Cooperstown.

14) Wood's mastery was evident from the start, but there was never much drama about a no-hitter or perfect game. He allowed a hit to Ricky Gutiérrez in the third. He also hit Biggio with a pitch in the sixth. But there are no other base runners.

fifteen. Between the two teams, the game's first eight hitters struck out. The breakdown: seven balances, one looking.

sixteen. The Astros were never really out of the game, at least on the scoreboard. They even put a runner in the third in the third, after Gutierrez's hit, a sacrifice bunt and a wooden hit. But it didn't matter.

17) Half of the Astros' lineup – Bagwell, Jack Howell and Moises Alou – combined 0-for-9 with nine strikeouts. That is a lot of power that becomes ineffective. What? Don't you think Howell counts as a power bat? Well, once he hit a broken home run.

18) Future MLB manager Brad Ausmus was the Houston catcher that day. He only struck out twice.

19) Wood entered the ninth inning with 18 strikeouts and the opportunity to break the all-time single-game record. He approached when he fanned Bill Spiers to start the entry. But then Biggio lost his way, ruining a super story opportunity. Members of the Hall of Fame are very upset.

twenty) Wood's game score, a fun statistic invented by Bill James, was 105, the highest in MLB history. Yes, higher than any hitless or perfect game. This is part of the reason why I maintain that no-hitters are not always what they are made of.

Cousin: Wood's historic victory on May 6 was his only complete game and the only shutout of the season.

The rest of the story

Wood made the 1998 Astros look bad on May 6, but they were a great team. They finished with 102 wins and won the National League Central by 12 1/2 games over the Cubs. As a team, its non-pitchers slashed .289 / .367 / .453 for the year. This makes Wood's historic feat even more impressive.

Wood's 1998 season peaked with his 20-strikeout game (how could he improve?), But he held that peak long enough to win the National League Rookie of the Year award after finishing 13-6 with an ERA. 3.40 and 233 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings. It was certainly a stellar start to a promising career. Wood then missed all of 1999 with an injury. He returned to form from 2001 to 2003, even forming an All-Star team, but eventually health problems limited his effectiveness and left the Cubs' rotation forever after the 2006 season. He became a closer to the stars in 2008 before moving on to bullpen roles with Indians and Yankees.

He ended his career with the Cubs in 2011 and 2012, earning three wins and one save in 65 appearances in the two seasons. Wood's final appearance in the MLB came on May 18, 2012, when he entered the game in relief against the White Sox and faced a batter, and appropriately struck out him on three pitches. Yes, through thick and thin, through injury and role changes, strikeouts were always the mark of Kerry Wood.

That's why Wood is one of the best stories in recent baseball history. His potential was fully on display that day in 1998 when he took down the Astros hitters with ease and gave baseball fans visions of great success. It's still where my mind goes whenever I hear Wood's name, and I didn't even see the game.

But even if a player is remembered more for a day of greatness, that 20-point time is almost as good as possible.