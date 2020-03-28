Max Adler offers a first look at the newborn baby

Through a social media post, the former & # 39; Glee & # 39; actor reveals that he welcomed his first child on March 27 and praises his wife for her strength amid the chaos of the coronavirus.

Ex "Joy"star Max adler He has become a first-time father.

The actor's wife, Jennifer, gave birth to a son named Dylan Remington Adler on Friday (March 27), and the proud father couldn't wait to introduce fans to the newborn on social media.

Sharing a photo of her blanket-wrapped baby asleep in a hospital crib, Adler praised Jennifer for her strength amid the chaos of the coronavirus, while also revealing that little Dylan arrived a day after losing her mother.

"My wife and her warrior champion, the Goddess of a mother, gave birth to her in the midst of a global pandemic, and a day after discovering that her mother passed away suddenly and unexpectedly," she wrote on Instagram.



"So much love, respect and admiration for her and for all the mothers … Excited by the beginning of this next chapter …"



The couple married in 2015.