Mason Disick banned on TikTok after Kourtney Kardashian deleted her Instagram account

Kourtney and Scott Disick's 10-year-old son, however, managed to go live on TikTok before his account was deleted, lamenting the cancellation of Coachella due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mason Disick He continues to encounter obstacles in his attempt to stay active on social networks. A few days after his famous mother spoke about deleting his Instagram account, the oldest son of Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott Disick He managed to launch live on TikTok, but his account has been removed from the app.

Speaking of banning the app for a 10-year-old, a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement: "The entire TikTok experience is intended for users ages 13 and up. In the US, we accommodate younger users. 13 years in a read-only application experience that limits content loads and user interaction. "

"If we become aware of an account incorrectly created by a person under the age of 13, we will delete their information and terminate the account," the representative continued. "We love to see the creativity of our users flourish on TikTok, and we look forward to seeing that creativity in this account when eligible for our 13+ year experience."

Before his TikTok account was removed, Mason managed to speak to fans about various topics. Wearing a Stormiworld hoodie, she told her followers that her hair "looked so bad." When asked by a fan if he would go to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2020, he noted, "No, we can't even go for the crown."

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star assured fans that her mother's relationship with her aunt Khloe Kardashian It was good. Additionally, he poured tea on the reason his Instagram account was deleted. "It was removed because I was too young, because I went viral," he said. "I would have had 2.7 million by now if I had kept it."

<br />

Mason made the headlines with his Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 24. At that moment, he spoke about his aunt Kylie Jenner and her ex boyfriend Travis Scott (II). When asked if the two had reconciled, he casually said, "No, Kylie and Travis have never been together again." Her mother Kourtney quickly took over and deleted her account.

During a Poosh Instagram Live session, the older sister of Kim Kardashian He explained to Sarah Howard about the move. "I think on Instagram, what really concerns me with kids is just comments," he expressed concern. "People can be so bad. It's really easy to consume with them. I just feel like this is not the time."