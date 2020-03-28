Marquand once again stars in Down Under at Rosehill | Racing News

Tom Marquand continued his golden spell in Australia by registering a group run double at Rosehill on Saturday.

The driver broke new ground by winning his first Group One on the track last week and, although he had no luck in the movie Tancred Stakes, he still won two decent events.

Partnering with the colt Holyfield trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in Group Three's Schweppervescence, Marquand figured prominently on the inside track, and despite opening up a bit on the home stretch, Holyfield resisted Untamed for three quarters of a length.

Marquand told Sky Racing: "Obviously he is a very skilled horse. He was a little enraged in the preliminaries, but he put in some decent performances in his last few races and I always trusted that he had a good draw to do it." work as I wanted.

"To be fair, everything fell perfectly and as soon as the other horse joined him in the last 200 or 250 meters, he fought all the way to the line."

As long as the races continue, the goal is Chakes Stakes scheduled for Randwick on April 18.

Annabel Neasham, who runs the Maher / Eustace stable at Warwick Farm, told www.racing.com: "If we are still competing, we will continue with Champagne."

About Marquand, he added: "We never want him to go home. Hopefully he's stuck here for a while."

The pilot completed his double aboard Vegadaze at the Group E Group UK Security Stakes.

Trained by Anthony Cummings, Vegadaze seemed poised for the place honors by running in the final period and a half, but found a little more for Marquand in the final steps to take the victory by a head.

Marquand had Verry Elleegant in second place when he won at Addeybb last week, but Chris Waller's mare quickly paid up as she lifted the bets on Group One Kia Tancred.

The four-year-old recorded an impressive four-quarter and fourth victory over last year's hero Ebor Mustajeer, who is now trained in Australia.

"The Caulfield Cup would be on our radar and even a Melbourne Cup," said Waller.

"Hopefully we will be heavy as well as some of the other horses from around the world and continue to give Australian horses a chance. She will be there and be one of them."

The other Group One event of the day, the Vinery Stud Stakes, went to Shout The Bar for coaches Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.

Mounted by Adam Hieronimus, Shout The Bar was too good a neck for Probabeel in the heat of 10 furlong.

The rider was riding the biggest winner of his career so far and said: "It is very rewarding, especially for Gai. It is a privilege."

"Growing up as a kid, I used to watch races on Saturday and Gai used to dominate two-year races, so I grew up with that."

"To become her apprentice, finish my apprenticeship there, and continue riding for her and get my first Group One winner is very exciting."