Mark Blum, actor in "Law & Order,quot; and "Desperately Looking for Susan,quot;, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

%MINIFYHTML4a2fe803056b5d51df6f580f074543dc11% %MINIFYHTML4a2fe803056b5d51df6f580f074543dc12%

Actor Mark Blum, 69, died after suffering complications from the coronavirus, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said in a statement Thursday. He was known for his roles in television shows "Succession,quot; and "Law and Order,quot;, as well as in movies "Desperately Seeking Susan,quot; and "Crocodile Dundee,quot;.

Actor Mark Blum at the Roundabout Theater 2005 Spring Gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images %MINIFYHTML4a2fe803056b5d51df6f580f074543dc13% %MINIFYHTML4a2fe803056b5d51df6f580f074543dc14%



Blum's co-star in Desperately Seeking Susan, Madonna honored him in a candid Instagram post after learning of his death.

%MINIFYHTML4a2fe803056b5d51df6f580f074543dc15% %MINIFYHTML4a2fe803056b5d51df6f580f074543dc16%

"I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable human, fellow actor, and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to the coronavirus," wrote Madonna. "This is truly tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family, and loved ones. I remember him as fun, warm, loving, and professional when we desperately made Susan in 1985!"

He urged people to follow preventive measures for the coronavirus, such as practicing social distancing Y stay at home. "Another reminder that this virus is not a joke, it is not a coincidence, nor is it intended to not affect us in any way. ♥ ️ We need to be grateful, hopeful, help each other, and follow quarantine rules." she said.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



Blum was also an active union member at SAG-AFTRA, serving on the board both in New York and nationally. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris called it a "painful loss for our SAG-AFTRA family."

"He was a visionary. Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all his loved ones," said Carteris.

SAG-AFTRA Executive Vice President and New York Local President Rebecca Damon added: "Mark Blum was a passionate advocate for the merger and a tireless advocate for the members. Those of us who were lucky enough to have met him will treasure our memories of a talented actor, a master teacher, a faithful friend and a beautiful human. "