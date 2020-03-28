Home Entertainment Mariah Carey celebrates her 50th birthday with leaking makeup free photo !!

Doesn't it seem like yesterday when R,amp;B singer Mariah Carey burst onto the music scene in 1990 with her debut single Vision of Love? The song showed off Mimi's incomparable multi-octave range.

But the statistic was 30 years ago. And on Friday Mariah turned 50. The beautiful singer marked her big day with a simple but exciting Instagram photo.

In the photo, which garnered over 100,000 likes in the first hour, Mariah smiled warmly, standing in front of a microphone with headphones around her neck, and without a speck of makeup.

