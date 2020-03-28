Mariah Carey celebrates her 50th birthday with leaking makeup free photo !!

Doesn't it seem like yesterday when R,amp;B singer Mariah Carey burst onto the music scene in 1990 with her debut single Vision of Love? The song showed off Mimi's incomparable multi-octave range.

But the statistic was 30 years ago. And on Friday Mariah turned 50. The beautiful singer marked her big day with a simple but exciting Instagram photo.

In the image, which garnered over 100,000 likes in the first hour, Mariah smiled warmly, standing in front of a microphone with headphones around her neck, and without a speck of makeup.

And she looked beautiful. Here is his picture:

Mariah is a singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Known as "Songbird Supreme,quot; by Guinness World Records, it is known for its five-octave vocal range, its melismatic singing style, and its characteristic use of the whistle record. He rose to fame in 1990 after signing with Columbia Records and releasing his self-titled debut album, which topped the U.S. Billboard 200 for eleven consecutive weeks.