Maren Morris undergoes emergency C-section to welcome baby after 30 hours of delivery

Instagram

By giving fans a little more insight into her difficult birth, hitmaker 'Girl' it opens up about how it feels to have your first child in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

New mom Maren morris She had to undergo an emergency C-section to receive her son after spending 30 hours in labor.

The country star, who is married to a musician Ryan Hurd, gave birth to a baby boy named Hayes Andrew on Monday, March 23, and on Friday, the singer gave fans a little more information about her difficult delivery, from which she is still recovering.

%MINIFYHTML76b57f9738db2cd9c2066442671e8b7011% %MINIFYHTML76b57f9738db2cd9c2066442671e8b7012%

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency caesarean …" Maren captioned a sweet photo of her son being cradled by his father.

"It wasn't what we had planned, but that night I knew pretty quickly that having a plan to bring a human into the world is nonsense. The only thing that mattered was that he get here safely."

The hit maker of "Girl" reflected on having her first child in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, admitting that she is grateful that she and her baby are healthy and happy.

"Having it in the midst of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are," Maren continued.

"Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that is eerily silent that we are not allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene."

Maren concluded her lengthy post with a few words of thanks to her medical team and their mothers.

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + health professionals who cared for Hayes & me (sic) during our stay cannot be measured in this publication," he wrote. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more disinterested than that."



<br />



"Ultimately, I can't thank all the mothers enough for going through what you have been through because I had NO idea how difficult it could be, and I am miserable in 4 days," she added. "The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. It has been a peaceful thing to hold onto during these uncertain times. Think of all of you."