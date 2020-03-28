Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker advances after back injury | Football news

















2:44



Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury, and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide food for children while schools are closed.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury, and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide food for children while schools are closed.

Marcus Rashford says he feels "10 times better,quot; than earlier this month when Manchester United approaches to be back in top form.

%MINIFYHTML57efafaf5d863fa8acfaac132c3fa4a611% %MINIFYHTML57efafaf5d863fa8acfaac132c3fa4a612%

Rashford was in the middle of a run, scoring seven goals in eight Premier League games, before suffering a double stress fracture in the back in January.

The injury seemed set to halt the England striker's season, but Rashford has revealed that he is on the mend and is on track to resume training next month.

"I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago," said Rashford. Sky Sports News.

Rashford injured his back against wolves in January

"I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it's about preparing to re-train and then play games for the team."

"I'm in a much better place. I'm much happier than a month ago, so things are looking positive."

Much of Rashford's rehabilitation is done from home due to the nationwide blockade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford admits that he misses the thrill of playing for United and being with his teammates.

"Everyone is dealing with the circumstances as best they can," added the 22-year-old.

"I've just been home doing my work and recovery in the gym, reading books, watching Netflix, and doing what I can to make the time go longer."

1:12 Jay Mottershead of Full Time Devils says Manchester United's form before the suspension had put them in a solid position to qualify for the Champions League Jay Mottershead of Full Time Devils says Manchester United's form before the suspension had put them in a solid position to qualify for the Champions League

"There's really nothing you can do that comes close to being in the locker room and being on the team, so I'm not trying to chase him that high."

"I had to have free time anyway due to my injury, but I am lucky to have a bike in the gym downstairs. In that sense, not much has changed in my sense because I can still do my daily routine that I was doing,quot; . "

Rashford works with the charity FareShare

Rashford is also spearheading a campaign in partnership with the charity FareShare, which aims to raise £ 100,000 to help provide food for children who usually have free school meals but are currently unable to access them.

"I didn't know how high the number of children who did not eat at home other than school meals was. That number surprised me," added Rashford.

"And then I remember talking to a friend who said there was an opportunity to help these people and that FareShare allowed us to make it work."

"Looking up with FareShare, I don't think I've done anything with such short notice before. I thought about trying to hit £ 100,000 and now we're at £ 97,000."