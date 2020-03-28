Manushi Chhillar agreed to Haryana government to publicize COVID-19

The diva will post videos requesting the people of Haryana to stay home to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He posted a video to Instagram, asking Indians to be responsible for themselves and others, staying home and safe.

Manushi is seen saying: “All of India is in a state of crisis and it is my duty as a citizen of this country to create the greatest possible awareness among my compatriots of the coronavirus pandemic. My roots are in Haryana and I am very responsible for raising my voice about the things that affect my brothers and sisters in the state. I hope this video reaches everyone and helps raise awareness of COVID-19. There is an urgent and immediate need to isolate ourselves and distance ourselves socially to save lives and we must all respect the blockade of all India that exists to stop the virus. ”