Manushi Chhillar agreed to Haryana government to publicize COVID-19

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, all the celebrities in B-town are doing their best to spread awareness during the coronavirus outbreak. With the county in a closing phase until April 14, everyone wants the masses to realize how important it is for everyone to stay home and break the chain of spread of the contagious virus. Therefore, Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has now called on former Miss World Manushi Chhillar to spread the message of self-isolation and social distancing among the people of the state.
The diva will post videos requesting the people of Haryana to stay home to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He posted a video to Instagram, asking Indians to be responsible for themselves and others, staying home and safe.
Manushi is seen saying: “All of India is in a state of crisis and it is my duty as a citizen of this country to create the greatest possible awareness among my compatriots of the coronavirus pandemic. My roots are in Haryana and I am very responsible for raising my voice about the things that affect my brothers and sisters in the state. I hope this video reaches everyone and helps raise awareness of COVID-19. There is an urgent and immediate need to isolate ourselves and distance ourselves socially to save lives and we must all respect the blockade of all India that exists to stop the virus. ”
In a video directed at the people of Haryana, Manushi said: “We all know that the coronavirus has brought us to a state of immense crisis. And together we will have to fight it, we will have to stop it. "
Manushi Chillar will venture into Bollywood with Prithviraj Chauhan from Yash Raj Films, where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar.
%MINIFYHTML097688d0d815c7ed9116ed727018aae613%%MINIFYHTML097688d0d815c7ed9116ed727018aae614%%MINIFYHTML097688d0d815c7ed9116ed727018aae615%