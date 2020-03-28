Manchester City's Eithad Stadium to be used by NHS | Football news





NHS to use Etihad stage during coronavirus crisis

Manchester City's EHShad Stadium will be partially taken over by the NHS to assist in the fight against coronavirus

It is understood that the City will make its executive boxes and conference rooms available for the purpose of assisting with the training of doctors and nurses during the crisis.

With the Premier League suspended until at least the end of April, City have no games scheduled for the foreseeable future.

It is not the first time that Premier League champions have helped in times of crisis. In 2017, the stadium became a haven for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

A temporary hospital is already being built at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in the city center in preparation for the expected spike in the number of infected people.

The Principality of Cardiff stadium has already been converted into a temporary hospital

The ExCel Center in London has already been transformed into Nightingale Hospital with a 2,000-bed capacity to help cope with the outbreak.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is also opening to help deal with the crisis.