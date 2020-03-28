Man arrested for beating a coworker to death at the Dallas workplace – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a suspect they say beat his co-worker to death while he was at a Dallas job site on Friday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. On March 27, police responded to a riot call in the 7000 block of Red Bud Drive. When officers arrived, they found Clarence Ross, 51, on a stretcher being attended by the Dallas Fire Department.

Ross was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead from his injuries.

During their preliminary investigation, police indicated that Ross and the suspect, Christopher Davis, 44, were at a job site picking up bushes and trash in bulk when they became involved in a verbal discussion.

Police said the discussion escalated and Davis began hitting Ross with clenched fists. Witnesses attempted to drive Davis away from Ross, but he eventually broke free and continued to hit and kick him, even when he was knocked unconscious.

Davis then fled the scene and He drove to his residence where he later turned himself in to the police.

He has since been transported to the Dallas County Jail and is now facing one count of murder.