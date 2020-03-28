Maluma's haircut will remind you of his "Cute Boy, Dirty Boy,quot; days

the Cute boy dirty boy it's back!

Maluma she's catching the eye and making the temperature rise with her dramatic new hairstyle, which looks like her signature 'do from his Cute boy dirty boy album days

%MINIFYHTML9b98fd52e2d46f51e184dfbabad0e61f11% %MINIFYHTML9b98fd52e2d46f51e184dfbabad0e61f12%

On Saturday, the Latin superstar debuted a new haircut after tossing blonde hair for quite some time. While it's unclear what inspired the epic transformation, it did celebrate reaching 50 million followers in the & # 39; Gram.

"50 MILLION FAMILY MEMBERS IN INSTAGRAM. HEALTH AND LIFE MY PEOPLE," she captioned her photo, where her main buzz cut also debuted.

She later turned to Instagram Stories to ask her followers what they thought of the new '# do.

"They like the new look," shared the 26-year-old Colombian singer, along with a short video that showed him feeling himself.

Before asking his 50 million followers how they felt about his haircut, he shared behind-the-scenes videos of his blonde locks being trimmed with a razor.