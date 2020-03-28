Maluma's haircut will remind you of his "Cute Boy, Dirty Boy,quot; days

the Cute boy dirty boy it's back!
Maluma she's catching the eye and making the temperature rise with her dramatic new hairstyle, which looks like her signature 'do from his Cute boy dirty boy album days
On Saturday, the Latin superstar debuted a new haircut after tossing blonde hair for quite some time. While it's unclear what inspired the epic transformation, it did celebrate reaching 50 million followers in the & # 39; Gram.
"50 MILLION FAMILY MEMBERS IN INSTAGRAM. HEALTH AND LIFE MY PEOPLE," she captioned her photo, where her main buzz cut also debuted.
She later turned to Instagram Stories to ask her followers what they thought of the new '# do.
"They like the new look," shared the 26-year-old Colombian singer, along with a short video that showed him feeling himself.
Before asking his 50 million followers how they felt about his haircut, he shared behind-the-scenes videos of his blonde locks being trimmed with a razor.
Earlier this year, Maluma spoke to E! News about how her style is a big part of her creative expression.
"It's like my music. Sometimes I go into the studio and I want to show the world how I feel," she said of how fashion goes hand in hand with her music. "It's the same, the way I dress. I feel like every time I go out and people see me, I know they feel what I'm thinking at the time."
"I feel very connected to the world of fashion," he continued. "I like it, I love it, it's something I was born with."
He even shared that launching a fashion brand is part of his to-do list.
"I think that will happen very soon. I have a lot of ideas in mind, designing, sketching," he revealed. "But right now, I feel like I miss someone who understands my vision. But I know it's going to happen very soon."
In the meantime, keep the selfies coming, Maluma!
%MINIFYHTML9b98fd52e2d46f51e184dfbabad0e61f13%%MINIFYHTML9b98fd52e2d46f51e184dfbabad0e61f14%