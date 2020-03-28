Madison Prewett says she and Connor Saeli are not together

Madison Prewett is denying those Connor Saeli dating rumors.

the Single season 24 contestant and the High school Season 15 hopeful had recently awakened them. But Prewett, 24, debunked them in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

"He seems like a really sweet guy and he likes to communicate right after the end and just sent him some encouragement and support, really sweet, but that's it," she said, in response to a fan's question about her and Saeli, 25 "We're not together. I'm not with anyone right now. I'm just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time. So yeah, that's it."

Saeli had been shy when asked about the rumors in recent Instagram Live sessions with co-stars. Mike Johnson Y John Paul Jones, who joked: "I send them, 100 percent."

A source had recently downplayed the romance rumors, telling E! News that Saeli had sent messages of support to Prewett after the Single final, adding that he was "purely platonic,quot; between them.