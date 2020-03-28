Luenell kicks her daughter out of the house for not taking the coronavirus seriously: & # 39; It hurts & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf038ddc2811b27b7cf0b9b2b3e4b622511% %MINIFYHTMLf038ddc2811b27b7cf0b9b2b3e4b622512%

Although he admits that the decision to ban his son at home is breaking his heart, the comedian insists that he has to do it for the safety of her and her husband, who already has COPD.

Luenell she is not joking when it comes to the safety of her and her husband. The comedian / star made the heartbreaking decision to kick her daughter Da & # 39; Nell out of her home because she is not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and therefore risking her parents.

The 61-year-old star visited his Instagram page on Friday, March 27 to discuss his decision. "It hurts … It breaks my damn geart (sic) but, I've made the decision to ban my daughter from my home. These kids don't take seriously the seriousness of handwashing and shit."

Admitting that this health crisis scares her, she added: "I love my baby, but this is scary and I'm not screwed. Laughing in the face and thinking I'm exaggerating has convinced me to shut up. Everyone but one person. I want to love I'm sorry but … bye. "

In the lengthy subtitle, she explained, "That's how emotional I was when I made this decision, but when you choose your friends over your family, I have to make the best decision for myself and my husband who already has COPD."

She continued to rant against young people who were not following expert advice to slow the spread of the disease: "I am sure most millennials think we are dramatic and exaggerate because they are not as 'awake' as they think they are."



<br />



"Millennials are not listening and they are not taking the proper precautions," he continued, before emphasizing how everyone's life matters a lot. "This is our LIFE, we are talking about people, especially if you are in a certain age group. I am discouraged but it is what it is. " She ended her message with the hashtag #fukthesekids.