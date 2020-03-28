Los Angeles District Attorney's career heads to runoff, super Tuesday results are certified – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The race for the Los Angeles County District Attorney will head for a runoff election in November after current D.A. Jackie Lacey failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote in the Super Tuesday election.

The results of the March 3 primaries were certified Friday by the Los Angeles County Recorder / Recorder's Office.

%MINIFYHTML5eae011c931a9148f6d313fb59678c0711% %MINIFYHTML5eae011c931a9148f6d313fb59678c0712%

Lacey will have to compete in the second electoral round on November 3 against the former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon in his bid for reelection. Lacey hoped to avoid the second round, and initially garnered more than 50 percent of the vote on Election Night.

As the vote count continued for the past three weeks, Lacey's percentage slowly decreased. He finished with 48.6 percent, and Gascon finished with 28.2 percent.

Gascon and Lacey are not the only two to face off in the second round in November.

Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu will compete with Nithya Raman, a homeless nonprofit leader. Ryu finished first in the March 3 election with 44.7 percent of the vote, while Raman received 41.1 percent.

Current County Overseer and longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas will also face a runoff election in the Tenth Council District after receiving 44.31 percent of the vote. He will face attorney Grace Yoo, who received 23.6 percent of the vote.

While some look to the November elections, others have officially secured their seats, winning more than 50 percent of the vote on March 3.

Former State Senator Kevin De Leon won the Council District XIV seat, as did Councilman Paul Krekorian of the Second Council, Council President Nury Martinez in the Sixth Council District and Councilman John Lee in Council District 12 .

Eighth District Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson ran without opposition and was re-elected.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)