Los Angeles Convention Center prepares to quarantine patients with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Convention Center is preparing to become a possible quarantine center to recover coronavirus patients after being discharged from hospitals.

At a press conference Thursday, Los Angeles County Director of Health Services Christina Ghaly confirmed that the county and the city of Los Angeles were working together to prepare the convention center to be used to provide care "without He licenses "patients, like the homeless, who may have nowhere to go after they are discharged from the hospital, but still need to remain isolated.

"The supply of federal medical services that has been distributed to Los Angeles County is in the process of being investigated for deployment at the Los Angeles Convention Center," said Ghaly. “Once implemented in that setting, the city, working in partnership with the county, will be staffing a highly unauthorized level of care. So for the quarantine and isolation of people, for example, after they leave the hospital, they don't have a place to go to complete their quarantine and isolation, but they no longer need an acute level of care. "

It was not known when the 720,000-square-foot convention center could open to patients. CBS2 was told that the team could arrive as early as Saturday.

"We are in the process of drawing up transfer protocols, personnel and supplies, with the city playing the leading role in that. But that is the intended use of that facility," Ghaly said.

At the same briefing, Ghaly said L.A. County currently has 208 ICU beds available and open, and another 830 fans available as well. She reiterated that those numbers are changing.

Los Angeles County reported 421 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 1,216, including 21 deaths.