Los Angeles City Council approves relief measures for residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles City Council approved emergency relief measures on Friday to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic overcome the coming months.

The council passed an ordinance establishing a 10-day emergency paid leave requirement during the COVID-19 state of emergency for businesses within the city of Los Angeles with 500 or more employees.

The intent of the ordinance was to capture many of the workers excluded by the $ 2.2 billion congressional relief bill that was enacted on Friday and exempts companies with more than 500 employees.

City legislation will allow Angelenos to take time off and receive a pay for 80 hours of coronavirus-related time off that includes recovery, quarantine, or child or family care.

Both the federal bill and the new city ordinance, which was passed unanimously, exempt small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The council also passed a non-eviction ordinance that strengthens Mayor Eric Garcetti's executive order and doubles the amount of time tenants, homeowners, and small businesses who rent properties have to pay rent from six months to 12 months.

"Today, the Los Angeles City Council took bold steps to protect Angelenos in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic," said Council President Nury Martinez in a statement. "We voted to extend tenant protections against evictions and protect low-wage workers by requiring large corporations to provide their employees with 10 days of paid leave during this crisis so that parents, especially poor workers, do not have to choose between work and their families. " Health. In this moment of danger, who will be the workers' safety net, if not us? We are a Family First Council and we cannot overlook these people. They feed us, take care of our children, cook our food, clean our homes, offices and hotels, wash our cars, mow the lawn, repair our buildings. If not us, who?

The council also discussed an ordinance that would protect tourism, hospitality and cleaning workers from losing their jobs in the event that the corporation they work for is sold to another corporation. The council asked city staff to report on the matter.

The almost 12-hour emergency session was conducted with Zoom.