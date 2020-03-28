Los Angeles city attorney warns residents against fake home coronavirus test scams – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer warns residents of scams related to COVID-19 at home.

In a video message Saturday, Feuer reminded Angelenos that the FDA has not approved a home test for the coronavirus.

"It's not like a home pregnancy test; you can't just buy it," she said. "Knowing that we can't buy a test means that anyone who tries to sell us one is a scammer. And this is happening in a variety of ways."

Feuer said his office has received reports of people going door-to-door to sell alleged home test kits for COVID-19, which can lead to false results, as well as the opportunity for a scammer to rob houses.

"If someone comes to your door offering to try it, don't open it. Call 911," added Feuer.

According to the video, bogus evidence is also offered by email, text message, and automated calls. Feuer reminded Los Angeles residents that COVID-19 tests are currently only available to those in the city who are the most vulnerable. Any request for evidence is a scam, he said.

Feuer also encouraged visiting this website to learn more about the city's COVID-19 response.