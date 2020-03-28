Lizzo Shares Booty Photo To Respond To Blueface By Shooting His Shot At Her

Instagram

During a radio interview, the rapper of & # 39; Obama & # 39; reveals it will crush hit maker & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; with or without the Coronavirus, before saying: & # 39; Lizzo, if you are listening to this, call me, baby & # 39 ;.

Blue face is among the people who are attracted to Lizzocharm, and he doesn't even try to hide his feelings from the world. The rapper recently shot "Juice's" killer during a radio interview, and she quickly responded with an equally flirty message.

While passing Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, Blueface was asked whether or not he would crush Lizzo even if she has the Coronavirus. He responded by saying he would totally do it, adding that he has been with several great and beautiful women. After that, Blueface looked directly at the camera and said, "Lizzo, if you're listening to this, call me, baby. Call me."

Lizzo appears to have heard what Bluface said during the radio interview and immediately gave his answer. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a photo of herself showing off her famous curves while looking in the mirror. The rapper from "Good as Hell" paired her barely visible bottoms with a black tank top and large hoop earrings.

"Blueface babyy", so he wrote under the seductive photo. Blueface has yet to respond to Lizzo, although Lizzo has disabled the comment section of the post, making it unlikely that he will give a public response.

While Lizzo is currently single, it is unclear if Blueface is still in a relationship with his girlfriend. In July last year, rapper "Obama" revealed that he left one of his girlfriends after she did something that made him question her loyalty. "However, I still have my [baby's mother]. That's forever. We were live or whatever and I said, 'They said they are here because of the money and the influence' and my BM was like, 'Nah!' And the other girl, she just gave a bad answer, "he said at the time.

He continued: "It could have been a joke, it could not have been a joke, but at the moment I am now, I don't have time to find out if it was a joke or not."