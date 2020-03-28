Little Women LA Star Terra Jole welcomes her third child

Little Women LA star Terra Jole revealed that she was pregnant with baby number three last year. He has finally welcomed his new girl.

Terra revealed through People Magazine that she gave birth to Magnolia August on March 11. She and her husband Joe Gnoffo waited to share the news.

The couple told the publication: ‘With all the fear that surrounds us, we are blessed to have the best news of our year. Our baby was born healthy and happy during mom's last pregnancy. We are delighted with our new addition and are now more protective than ever to ensure the health and safety of our little family. We wish well-being and safety to all growing families. They are our future. "

The girl weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and 20 inches long. She also has achondroplasia and will be tested for another dwarfism variation later. However, Jole said that with everything that is happening in the world, it is the last thing she and Joe are concerned about.

This comes after his festive-themed announcement in November, where he confirmed he was waiting.

‘Once again, our little family is getting bigger. We are halfway through our pregnancy journey and we have just started the new adventure of being parents with three children under the age of five. As expected, we are experiencing a lot of nerves, but it is dominated by joy. "

Sadly, as the married couple celebrate a healthy baby girl, their co-star Christy McGinity is in mourning.

It was recently learned that Christy lost her daughter Violet Eva, who gave birth seven weeks earlier.

Terra and Christy are not best friends, but this tragedy can bring them closer.

Jole was sure she recognized Christy when she told People: ‘Our hearts are broken for Christy and her family. We are devastated by his loss. No parent should have to bury their child. "



