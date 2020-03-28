LISTEN: Daily Golden Point podcast featuring rugby league fan and golf star Tommy Fleetwood | Rugby League News





Top golfer Tommy Fleetwood joins the Sky Sports rugby league team for the first ever Golden Point

Sky Sports rugby league experts team up for a special daily edition of the Golden Point podcast to talk about how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak.

In this first episode, Brian Carney, Barrie McDemott, and Jon Wells discuss how they are handling themselves in isolation.

The trio also discuss which rugby league players they would like to be stuck with for a period on their own.

Also, top golf player and rugby league fan, Tommy Fleetwood, drops by to talk about whether he thinks the Ryder Cup should be delayed.

Fleetwood gives us his tips for playing golf from home and also talks about his relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.