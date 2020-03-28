Lionel Messi: Could the Barcelona salary cut affect the future of the star's Camp Nou? The | Football news





Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in 31 games for Barcelona this season

Spain remains in a "state of alarm,quot;, activated by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez fifteen days ago.

This is a country that is struggling to cope with a growing coronavirus crisis, as its death toll surpassed that of China this week with 769 lives lost on Friday, the largest single-day rise in Spain, bringing the total number up. deaths to 4,858 out of 64,000 cases.

With the pandemic at the forefront of people's minds, the country's second richest soccer club is not immune to the effects. Barcelona has announced plans to reduce player and staff salaries in an attempt to "minimize the economic impact,quot; caused by the outbreak.

Barcelona divided by proposal to cut wages

The Argentine faces a significant salary cut as a result of the coronavirus crisis

During the crisis, it is understood that Barcelona wants to reduce wages by 70 percent, while the players have offered to cut their wages by 30 percent for the rest of the season. As it stands, no agreement has been reached.

The club is convinced that there will be pay cuts, starting retrospectively starting March 19, so where does this leave Lionel Messi?

The Argentine, whose contract expires next summer, earns about £ 500,000 a week. His salary amounts to more than £ 31 million, before bonuses.

Barcelona is two points away at the top of the League, but the relationship between the club and its players has brought scrutiny to a clause in Messi's deal that would allow him to go out on a free transfer this summer.

0:37 Lionel Messi admits that he would love to see Neymar return to Barcelona and says that the Brazilian is willing to apologize for his transfer to PSG in 2017 Lionel Messi admits that he would love to see Neymar return to Barcelona and says that the Brazilian is willing to apologize for his transfer to PSG in 2017

The locker room is divided, and with the reduction of wages that will be felt in all areas, including for the women's team, Messi's opinion on the situation could be decisive.

The Catalan club's salary costs exceed any other team in the sport, while matchday earnings of around £ 5.5 million per game have also stopped helping to offset the costs. Despite last season's revenue being £ 726 million, the club's mega-stores and museum have also been closed.

Barcelona hopes to overcome the salary cut under "ERTE,quot;, the temporary employment regulation that has been established, but the true cost of alienating its players could be felt later.

A presidential election, friction and a waiting game.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu agreed on Messi's last contract in 2017

With the League suspended indefinitely, the battle to be elected Barcelona's figurehead has also stopped, with the next presidential election scheduled for June 2021.

Messi had expected a result before committing to a new deal, but amid reports that he has vowed to resign if Josep Maria Bartomeu is allowed to stay for another term, the club's strategy to enforce a sharp pay cut casts more doubts on Her future.

Messi responded to Abidal's comments to a Spanish newspaper this year

Messi is the captain and Bartomeu knows that this move will likely lead to his departure in 15 months, but his ultimate goal is to link the club's talisman to a "lifetime contract."

Earlier this season, sports director Eric Abidal was involved in a public dispute with the Argentine when he called several unidentified players for not having the right attitude under former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Messi responded on social networks: "Those responsible for the sports management area must assume their responsibilities and, above all, take charge of the decisions they make.

"I think that when we talk about players, we should give names because otherwise we are dirtying everyone and feeding things that are said and that are not true," he added.

The next & # 39; football project & # 39; Xavi and Barça

Messi turns 33 in June 2021 and his role is already being redefined

In Spain, it was reported that Messi wanted Xavi to replace Valverde as manager, but with the 2010 World Cup winner now committed to his first managerial role with Al Sadd in Qatar, Quique Setien was named his surprise successor.

Given the delay for the 2019/20 season to complete and the possible late start of the next campaign, the image of who will mount a challenge to Bartomeu remains unclear.

Renewing Messi's contract remains the job of the current president, but Víctor Font, who was tipped to replace Bartomeu, spoke of his intentions to be elected by democratic vote.

What weighs heavily in his favor is Messi's desire to stay in Barcelona, ​​prolonging his love relationship with the club that began at age 13 when he arrived at La Masia from Rosario. His family life is established in his complex in Bellamar, a prestigious and expensive suburb of Castelldefels on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The Argentine has a clause in his contract that allows him to be released

In an interview with Brand In January, Font not only spoke of his desire for Xavi to lead his "football project,quot;, but he recognized the need to look to the future, since Messi will be 33 by the time he can be elected in June 2021.

He said: "I am in tune with Xavi, regarding the project, and I personally love to talk to him about soccer and I hope he can lead our soccer project. We have many challenges for the next five or 10 years." "A key, and one of the first, is managing the end of (Lionel) Messi (as he retires,quot;).

Messi is understood to be interested in Xavi returning as head coach, which is likely to prolong his stay despite Font's admission that plans for life after the age of 32 must be set in motion.

The reason the player insists that a release clause be inserted into his contract is not due to the money or the state of his relationship with the president and the club, but is based solely on his own physical condition at his age advanced.

Closed alternative options

Pep Guardiola during his time in Barcelona talking to Messi

Messi appears to be ready to end his career by not playing in England, and a possible route to the Premier League was a meeting with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, who will face a squad review this summer in their bid to catch up. with the champions. -elect Liverpool.

But the club's ongoing fight to appeal UEFA's decision to ban them from competing in Europe for two years means Messi is more unlikely than ever to head to Etihad any time soon. Similarly, United and Inter Milan do not have the same appeal to Messi as when they were at the peak of their powers a decade ago.

Paris Saint-Germain would be in theory another option in terms of being able to pay his salary, but Neymar has experienced "the golden cage,quot; (the Spanish expression for a golden cage) as Donato Di Campli, the former agent of Marco Verratti described La life in the Parc des Princes.

Di Campli had tried to ensure that Verratti moved to Barcelona last summer before he was replaced by Mino Raiola, and although the notion of squashing national titles year after year in the French league is unlikely to appeal to Messi, he He will know very well of Neymar's fight to leave the club last summer.

Messi is eager to see an improvement in the current team to compete in Europe

In Paris, Messi would be making good money, but competition is what he has always wanted. With PSG desperate to end their wait to win the Champions League under owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, it would be a deal more suited to the club than the player.

Planning for the post-Messi era is a scenario Barcelona has been reluctant to contemplate, and Bartomeu said last November that the Argentine could extend his contract "indefinitely."

He said: "It will surely be the desire of all parties, if he (Messi) feels strong and ambitious, to extend this contract indefinitely. Ultimately, it is he who must decide. He has earned the right to decide when to stop playing. . football.

"But he wants to end his playing career in Barcelona. For the next two or three seasons our leader will remain Leo Messi. There is no doubt that he is still young, still strong. He is still ambitious."

The future of Neymar and Messi intertwined?

Neymar has been into PSG this season looking for a summer change

Messi is determined to extend his 19-year stay, but wants to be part of a team that can dominate domestically and compete in Europe once again, having last won the Champions League in 2015.

Bartomeu has promised to assemble a team that can fulfill the player's wishes for a more competitive team, and certainly bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou would ease the cracks.

The Brazilian was again linked to a return in the Spanish newspapers this week, where the Catalans were said to be ready to activate Article 17 to free the Brazilian from this so-called golden cage in the French capital.

This article is a pretty archaic rule that many clubs don't even know about and rarely use, when a player has two years remaining on his current contract.

In Neymar's five-year contract, you have the right to ask FIFA to set the price of your transfer. The problem for Barcelona is that the world governing body is unlikely to set a valuation for the striker that is less than £ 150 million, more or less the same rate that PSG asked Neymar in any case.

Beyond the appeal of meeting Messi and Luis Suárez when he returns from injury, Neymar would return to a club that is very different from the one he left. There is uncertainty about what the team will look like next season.

Antoine Griezmann has already been related to a departure from the Camp Nou

According to Sports world, have rekindled their interest in unfavorable midfielder Tottenham Tanguy Ndombele. Lautaro Martínez has been tracked for more than three years, but Inter Milan demand more than £ 90 million for the Argentine striker.

In addition, Barcelona is preparing to separate from eight players during the summer transfer window, according to Sport newspaper. Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena, midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Philippe Coutinho and forwards Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite are reportedly to be placed on the lighted transfer.

In fact, there is uncertainty about how long Setien will be in charge, and while many have called for football to use forced rest as an opportunity to restart, Messi would claim that Barcelona has needed a restart for some time.