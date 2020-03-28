Lil Baby jokes that she has coronavirus after coughing heavily on Instagram Live

Instagram

The spitter & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; He seems to feel a little sick during his recent live broadcast on Instagram, although he seems to clear up the situation with a joke.

Up News Info –

It is Lil baby get coronavirus? The spitter "Drip Too Hard" seemed to feel a little sick during his recent Instagram Live. While it remains to be seen if he has a coronavirus, the rapper has no trouble joking about it.

During the broadcast, he was seen alarmingly coughing so loudly that it lasted a few seconds. Despite looking serious, Baby seemed to clarify the situation when he spoke in a chant, "Coronavirus."

%MINIFYHTMLe875e7db231dabfd9972dfb78b3bc56611% %MINIFYHTMLe875e7db231dabfd9972dfb78b3bc56612%

<br />

People were puzzled and entertained at the same time watching the clip of their live session. "Yoooo what"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Tommie Lee"he wrote in the comments section." The & # 39; CORNAN VIRUS & # 39; TOOK ME OUT, "someone else said.

Others assumed that he coughed because he smoked. "He does that every time he smokes live, I'm in that moment of laughter," said one person. Another chimed in, "Dat is nothing but a cough from lil grass."

Someone was more concerned about how Baby didn't cover her mouth while coughing. "WHY DON'T YOU COVER YOUR MOUTH!" the person asked. One user, on the other hand, seemed to think that the spitter could contract Coronavirus, writing, "No, but that's really the RONA."

This came after Baby denied being drugged in an interview at "The Breakfast Club," during which he could be seen making a strange gesture of pouring himself a cup of water without a cup. As for her Twitter account, Lil Baby denied the allegations that she takes Percocet. "I don't take Percocets!" so he wrote on Wednesday, March 18.

Despite the denial, people were not completely convinced. Instead, her tweet only elicited more skeptical responses. "What is it then? Morphine. Coca-Cola. Be real with me Dominique," replied a Twitter user. Meanwhile, someone accused him of "limiting" through a meme.