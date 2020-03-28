Liam Payne Supports Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

%MINIFYHTML3b05541e66fc5d6662a93b42e6c8070e11% %MINIFYHTML3b05541e66fc5d6662a93b42e6c8070e12%

In announcing his association with the Trussell Trust charity, the One Direction member stresses the importance of discovering why people don't have enough money for food after the crisis.

Liam Payne has partnered with the UK Trussell Trust to provide food donations that will help food banks located in the Midlands, England.

First Only one direction The 26-year-old star is helping the non-profit organization build a crisis fund for food banks that provide meals to people directly affected by Covid-19, as demand increases due to the closure of companies and people who are forced to leave work in the midst of the ongoing UK blockade.

"It is not right that no one in our country cannot afford food. Food banks do an amazing job of helping people who need support the most," said Liam. "It is vital that we get support for those people right now as this crisis unfolds. The Trussell Trust is working with food banks across the country to ensure that there is emergency aid for people who don't have money for what basic".

He continued: "But I am also donating for the work they do to work towards a future in which no one needs a food bank, we cannot end the conversation to bring emergency food to people, as vital as that is.

"When we are on the other side of this, we need to see why there are people in our country who don't have enough money for food," urged hitmaker Strip That Down. "I want to play my role in finding a solution to ensure that people have enough money to buy their own food and end the need for food banks."

Liam joins the growing number of stars who donate to coronavirus relief efforts worldwide, with Demi lovato Y Justin Bieber It also provides meals as part of the DoorDash take-out service #OpenForDelivery initiative (https://www.doordash.com/).

Angelina Jolie, Ryan ReynoldsY Arnold schwarzenegger They have also delivered millions to help those who feed hungry children and groups seeking medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.