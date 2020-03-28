LFC Foundation: Liverpool's charity work in a coronavirus pandemic | Football news





The LFC Foundation keeps up the good work

Saturday should have been the pinnacle of the fundraising year for the LFC Foundation. Another sale by Anfield was due to organizing the game of legends between Liverpool and Barcelona, ​​raising vital funds for many of the members of our society that the sports closure is trying to protect.

%MINIFYHTML7a0dda774e6740f1962b31102750119011% %MINIFYHTML7a0dda774e6740f1962b31102750119012%

"In terms of fundraising, yes, it will be stricter," admitted Foundation director Matt Parish. "But we work on the basis that the game of legends is not canceled, but postponed."

"The importance of the charity game is the other charities that we can support and what we want to do is to re-ignite the game, when it is safe to do so, so that we can support those charities and the great work that they do."

Two weeks ago, when the soccer season was first suspended, there was an immediate need to help a local charity. 25 percent of all donations to the Liverpool North Food Bank come from the local Liverpool games. Without football, there was a big hole to fill.

"Jordan Henderson started the fundraising campaign with his appeal to fans (to support food banks)," says Parish. "The players made a donation of £ 20k ​​that we, the LFC Foundation, matched. That closed the gap and a little more."

"There is a clear feeling that we are all in this together. For example, Alisson Becker has been involved in the WHO message on handwashing, hygiene and safety. The players are behind it all, everyone is engaged." .

Maintaining engagement with participants during a global pandemic is a bit more complicated. Initially, the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of the Red Neighbors outreach scheme to address social isolation.

With many of the participants in the vulnerable category, this had to be done and the Foundation's educational programs subsequently followed suit.

But that does not mean that work stops. For now, the delivery method may have changed, but the importance of its role is greater.

"I like what someone said to me the other day: creativity and connectivity. How can we creatively keep in touch with all of our participants and as many fans and other club-related people as we can?

"Debbie Moore (wife of club executive director Peter Moore), our chair yoga teacher, has filmed sessions for participants to continue. Our staff has been recording content for participants to continue their activities. physical.

"Academic content has also been brought together, working with the Premier League and the Premier League All Stars program. And we will continue with phone calls and video calls to the most vulnerable participants."

"For example, for older community members or if you are a young person coming to one of our disability inclusion sessions on Wednesday night, obviously that is not going to be working for a while, but you can get some tips and guidance and we still have that point of contact with us. "