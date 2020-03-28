LET: Julia Engstrom and Alice Hewson in their 2020 success | Golf News





Julia Engstrom is already a winner on the Ladies European Tour in 2020

From Halmstad to Berkhamsted, Europe is trapped by the coronavirus. These are the home cities of the last two golfers who won professional events before the sport hit the pause button.

Of course, the situation is changing all the time, but at the time of writing, there is a marked difference in the way the most recently crowned European Tour champions are spending their days.

In Hertfordshire, Alice Hewson is locked up with her mother, father, and younger sister. Just a week after returning home from the South African Open, where he was victorious on his first attempt to play in the LET, Hewson can no longer practice at the Berkhamsted Golf Club, which like all courses in the UK is closed. .

Things were already different a week before closing, when she took a victorious lap of honor at the club headquarters on her first visit. She said: "Ladies Day is a Tuesday, so on Tuesday morning I went upstairs and saw them all at the clubhouse and they were all very well sitting two meters from each other, having coffee. Everyone they stood up and applauded. "

Meanwhile, the leader of the Order of Merit LET, Julia Engstrom, is back in southern Sweden, where things are as normal as anywhere else in Europe.

"The golf course is open, as are the restaurants and all that," said Engstrom. "I think we are one of the countries where most things are open.

Engstrom claimed a two-shot victory at the women's New South Wales Open

"It's a little bit different in the afternoons as there aren't a lot of people outside if you go to restaurants, but you're allowed to sit and eat if you want. All the gyms are open. I think it will stay that way for quite some time. but you never know. I think it is different for me than many other players. "

When you're 19, sometimes you have to mix winning events with homework, but while Engstrom can complete her high school studies online, Hewson's 16-year-old sister doesn't know when her GCSEs will sit, if she does. .

It's hard to see the LET return soon, and with its home course out of bounds for now, a golf net has been ordered for the back of Hewson's garden.

"I think getting the network will be helpful," said Hewson. However, my father might not be happy that I am going to take bits of his lawn! I am going to use it as a low season where I can advance my game further and when we have the green light to keep going, as long as it is well, I'm as well prepared as I can be. "

Hewson is third in the Order of Merit of the European Ladies Tour

Memories are all we have to hold on to right now and these two talented young women have such positive times to stop from early 2020. If you were watching Sky Sports At the end of last year, you may have seen Engstrom's heartbreaking final round at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The then 18-year-old had a seven-shot lead before the last day, but weakened by three days of minimal food and drink and disappointed by her one-shot punch, she was overtaken by Esther Henseleit.

"I think I got over it on the flight home," said the Swede. "I was happy to be able to play the round. I woke up on Sunday morning and literally couldn't get out of bed. I thought, what am I going to do?

"It was pretty difficult, but I think I tried not to think about it too much and I think that might have motivated me a little bit more during the offseason to go out and try to recover, I guess."

That is exactly what she did. A game that has few weaknesses, it got to work on its putting at the beginning of the year.

"I started working in the past few months with Peter Franzen. He is a teaching professional at my club as well as my swing coach. He has known me all my life in golf. He has helped me for sure."

So it seems. Two events after Kenya, Engstrom hit a five in the last pair at the 192-yard-to-an-inch Dubbo Golf Club at the NSW Women's Open. That little bird saw her win by a shot, having started on day five.

Engstrom has previously represented the European team in the Solheim Junior Cup

He could have had consecutive victories a few weeks later, competing in South Africa and one of those with a share of the lead in the final stretch, but it was Hewson who emerged as the winner.

Like Engstrom, Hewson won some of the game's biggest amateur trophies. Both are modern golfers, with a swing speed of 104 mph. Compare that to Anne Van Dam, the longest in the women's game that rocks her at 109.

Hewson could not afford to go to Australia, as she did not have the funds, as she has no sponsors. His only other salary came when he finished second after turning pro at an Access series event, making the € 30,000 first prize more than useful,

"It is definitely very important. At least it secures some funds to cover half of my season now. It is a good start. It is much better than where I was before going to South Africa, so that is positive. Hopefully there is still a lot of golf. stopped playing and I hope I can afford it. "

In addition to trying to increase his swing speed on his new networks, Hewson will use the time to try to attract new sponsors and consider a management company. Another pressing concern is that she is not sure when she will see her American boyfriend Stephen, who is still at Clemson University in South Carolina, where she attended until last summer.

We don't know when Hewson will rejoin her boyfriend, and her 100 percent LET record is unlikely to last, but she is sure she belongs at this level.

Earnings earlier in the season mean both Hewson and Engstrom will have the Evian Championship to look forward to, which for now has been rescheduled for August. And with the Olympics delayed a year, Engstrom, which is currently the third reserve for Team Sweden, has more opportunities to earn the points necessary to fulfill one of its great ambitions.

"I look forward to playing in the Olympics," said Engstrom. "It is one of my biggest dreams to get a medal for Sweden."

The coronavirus could have stopped them, but the last two professional golf champions have time and talent on their side to make this a footnote in their careers.